Saint Martin’s residents being evacuated

Evacuation of residents of Saint Martin’s island to shelter centers from Saturday morning as the very severe cyclonic storm Mocha has been gaining strength in the Bay and moving towards the coast.

The Bay of Bengal has been becoming turbulent although Mocha is positioned 860 kilometers South and South-West.

Bangladesh Meteorological Department said Mocha might make a landfall in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar and north Myanmar anytime from 6:00 in the morning to 6:00 in the evening Sunday.

State minister for disaster management affairs Md Enamur Rahman at a press briefing said Cox’s Bazar maritime port has been asked to hoist the great danger signal -10, Chattogram and Payra ports have been asked to hoist great danger signal - 8 while the Mongla port will keep hoisting local warning signal - 4.

Due to the peripheral effect of the cyclone and steep pressure gradient, low-lying areas of Cox’s Bazar and Chattogram, as well as their offshore islands and chars, are likely to be inundated by a wind-driven surge height of 8-12 feet above the normal astronomical tide.