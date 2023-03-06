Boreal forest fires a 'time bomb' of carbon emissions

Summer wildfires in the Northern Hemisphere's boreal forests have been expanding over the past two decades and produced record high carbon dioxide emissions in 2021, according to a study published on Thursday.

"Boreal forests could be a time bomb of carbon, and the recent increases in wildfire emissions we see make me worry the clock is ticking," said Steven Davis, one of the authors of the study published in the journal Science.

Davis, a professor of Earth system science at the University of California, Irvine, said the boreal forests have attracted less attention than tropical forests.