LED tech boosts saplings, hopes for UK net zero bid

Surrounded by rows of healthy saplings grown using the latest LED technology, Scottish forestry researcher Kenny Hay has been left in little doubt that the science can boost Britain's net zero efforts.

The trays of young trees stacked nine metres (30 feet) high inside the James Hutton Institute near Dundee in eastern Scotland are budding proof for Hay and others that LED light can be relied on to speed up their growth.

The specimens housed in the vertical farm unit there grew six times faster than using traditional outdoor planting methods, according to Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS), a government agency that manages the nation's forests.

Its growth trials -- in partnership with indoor horticultural specialists Intelligent Growth Solutions (IGS) -- could kickstart a transformation in the forestry sector and help the UK meet its net zero targets quicker.

"Initial results were astonishing," Hay, a manager at FLS, told AFP during a tour of the vertical farm, as a technician controlled a mechanical elevator accessing the stacks of shelves filled with seedling trays.

"We can grow a huge amount of trees in a very, very small area, which is obviously going to help climate mitigation.

"We will now look very carefully at how we might be able to integrate this into our normal processes."