Grameen Bank in 50 years: Launching of 10m tree plantation program
In 1976, Grameen Bank started its journey as a small microcredit project in Jobra village of Chattogram.
Its goal was to break the chains of social subjugation and end the economic crisis of the country in the light of women's empowerment.
Over time, overcoming many challenges, the institution has become a symbol of trust for millions of people.
On the occasion of its glorious 50th Golden Jubilee, Grameen Bank has undertaken an initiative to plant 10 million (1 crore) trees across the country to combat climate change and protect the environment, reports a press release.
As part of this initiative, the tree plantation program was inaugurated on Saturday, 15 August, at the Mahipur, Kalapara Branch of Patuakhali Zone, the southernmost district of the country.
The program was inaugurated as the chief guest by the Chairman of Grameen Bank, Professor Abdul Hannan Chowdhury.
Also present on the occasion were the Managing Director of the institution Sarder Akhter Hamed, Company Secretary Abdus Sabur Md Baquis, zonal manager, area manager and local dignitaries.
Chairman of Grameen Bank, Professor Abdul Hannan Chowdhury said, "50 years ago, Grameen Bank started a war against poverty; today we have entered a war against climate change. Planting 1 crore trees is not just a number, it is our green gift to the future generation on our Golden Jubilee."
Managing Director of Grameen Bank, Sarder Akhter Hamed said, "The half-century journey of Grameen Bank is a journey of fulfilling people's dreams. Through the tree plantation program, we want to make the country climate-resilient, along with ensuring nutrition and economic security for the family of each of our members."
Distribution of fruit-bearing, timber and medicinal saplings among all members is ongoing in a festive atmosphere at 2,528 branches of Grameen Bank across the country.
The tree plantation program in homesteads and open spaces will continue throughout the year.