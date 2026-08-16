Grameen Bank in 50 years: Launching of 10m tree plantation program

On the occasion of its glorious 50th Golden Jubilee, Grameen Bank has undertaken an initiative to plant 10 million (1 crore) trees across the country to combat climate change and protect the environment, reports a press release.

As part of this initiative, the tree plantation program was inaugurated on Saturday, 15 August, at the Mahipur, Kalapara Branch of Patuakhali Zone, the southernmost district of the country.

The program was inaugurated as the chief guest by the Chairman of Grameen Bank, Professor Abdul Hannan Chowdhury.

Also present on the occasion were the Managing Director of the institution Sarder Akhter Hamed, Company Secretary Abdus Sabur Md Baquis, zonal manager, area manager and local dignitaries.