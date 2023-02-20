Endangered civet rescued from house in Chattogram

A rare large Indian Civet was caught from a building at Boalkhali in Chattogram district on Saturday night, reports UNB.

Azam Khan, an employee of the local Forest Department, said the locally endangered Civet got confined at the 2nd floor house of one Nigar Shima Tuli as it went there in search of food.

Later, local people caught it and handed it over to the forest officials.

Nigar Shima said the Civet has been entering her home for food for the last one week and it did so again around 9.30pm but got hemmed in by a huge crowd.

The Civet will be released in the forest soon, said Azam Khan.