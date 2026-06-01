Govt imposes 3-month ban on visitor’s entry into the Sundarbans from 1 June
The government has imposed a three-month ban on all entry into the Sundarbans from 1 June to 31 August to protect the breeding season of wildlife, fisheries resources and biodiversity in the world's largest mangrove forest.
During the period, fishermen, wood and honey collectors and tourists as well will not be allowed to enter the forest.
Talking to BSS, Conservator of Forests Imran Hossain said that June to August is the peak breeding season for most of the fish species, wildlife and plants in the Sundarbans.
"Fish spawn in rivers and canals, wildlife reproduce and seeds germinate during this period. To ensure an undisturbed natural environment and protect biodiversity, the annual three-month restriction has been imposed this year as well," he said.
The forest official said no passes or permits would be issued during the restriction period and legal action would be taken against anyone violating the ban.
Divisional Forest Officer of the Sundarbans East Forest Division Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury said movement of tourist and forest-dependent vessels often disrupts the natural habitat and breeding activities of wildlife.
"If the forest remains free from human disturbance for three months, the populations of fish, wildlife and vegetation will increase, further strengthening the ecological balance of the Sundarbans," he added.
However, he said the restriction may create financial hardship for thousands of fishermen, wood collectors and honey collectors who depend on the Sundarbans for their livelihoods.
Sources concerned said the Forest Department and the Department of Fisheries are working on support measures for forest-dependent communities during the closure period.
Tourism-related boat owners and workers also expressed concern that they would remain without work for the three-month period.
Crab collector Kamal Hossain of Burigoalini area said the suspension of permits for three months would severely affect the livelihoods of fishermen.
"Although we have to accept the restriction for conservation purposes, we urge the government to consider our situation and provide necessary support," he said.
Fisherman Abbas Ali said many coastal fishermen would face financial difficulties and might have to rely on loans from non-governmental organisations to survive during the closure period.
"If financial assistance is provided during these three months, it will greatly help us," he added.
The annual restriction is part of conservation efforts aimed at ensuring the sustainable growth of fish stocks, wildlife populations and forest resources in the Sundarbans.