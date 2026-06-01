Govt imposes 3-month ban on visitor’s entry into the Sundarbans from 1 June

The government has imposed a three-month ban on all entry into the Sundarbans from 1 June to 31 August to protect the breeding season of wildlife, fisheries resources and biodiversity in the world's largest mangrove forest.

During the period, fishermen, wood and honey collectors and tourists as well will not be allowed to enter the forest.

Talking to BSS, Conservator of Forests Imran Hossain said that June to August is the peak breeding season for most of the fish species, wildlife and plants in the Sundarbans.