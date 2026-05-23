Sundarbans mangrove forest: Natural shield under pressure

The Sundarbans covers nearly 10,000 square kilometres, of which about 60 per cent lies in Bangladesh and 40 per cent in India. The Bangladesh portion alone contains roughly 494,000 hectares of forest land, crisscrossed by hundreds of rivers, tidal creeks and estuaries (Bangladesh Forest Department).

Because of its exceptional biodiversity and ecological importance, the Sundarbans was designated a World Heritage Site by the UNESCO in 1997. The forest is globally known as the habitat of the endangered Royal Bengal Tiger, the only tiger population in the world adapted to a mangrove environment.

Beyond its wildlife, the Sundarbans performs vital ecological functions. Mangrove forests protect coastlines from cyclones, storm surges and erosion. They absorb large amounts of carbon and serve as breeding grounds for many fish and crustaceans that support coastal fisheries. Scientists therefore regard the Sundarbans as one of the most valuable natural ecosystems in South Asia (United Nations Environment Programme).