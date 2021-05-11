Two dolphins found dead on Kuakata beach

Two dolphins were found dead on Kuakata beach on Sunday and Monday. Local people said bodies of two dolphins were found lying on the beach, reports UNB.
One was found near Lebur Ban on Sunday and another in Gangamoti sea beach on Monday morning. On information, municipality officials and local fisheries and livestock officers rushed to the spot.
They also spotted injury marks on the bodies of the dolphins. The cause of the death of the dolphins could not be known immediately.
Molla Emdadullah, Patuakhali district fisheries officer, said a team was sent to the spot and they are trying to conduct autopsy of the dolphins to know the actual reason of their death.