Earthquake: Satkhira resident says building ‘swayed like a tree branch’

Mrityunjoy Roy, a resident of Satkhira Sadar upazila, has described his frightening experience during the earthquake that was felt in different parts of the country including Dhaka at 1:52:29 pm today, Friday.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), the epicentre of the earthquake was in Ashashuni Upazila of Satkhira. The earthquake measured 5.4 on the Richter scale and was of moderate intensity.