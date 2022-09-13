Each family incurs loss of Tk 33,000 to 400,000

Families of southern regions in the country have incurred an average loss of Tk 4, 62,491 each in natural disasters in the last 20 years.

The amount of loss in Shariatpur in the Ganges-Brahmaputra-Meghna basins has stood at Tk 2, 57, 330 while the figure is Tk 33,769 for Barendra regions.

The Center for Participatory Research and Development (CPRD), a non-government organisation, came up with this statistics after carrying out a study with the assistance of three regional NGOs from Shariatpur, Rajshahi and Satkhira.