Indigenous Australians fail bid to block major gas project

A group of Indigenous Australians lost a courtroom battle on Monday to block a major gas pipeline which could soon resume construction off the country's northern coast.

Fuel producer Santos -- one of Australia's largest energy companies -- is planning to lay an underwater pipeline to pump gas from offshore wells to the mainland.

Tiwi Islands traditional owner Simon Munkara last year secured a temporary injunction halting the project, arguing Santos had not considered how it might damage cherished heritage areas.

But Australia's Federal Court on Monday ruled in favour of Santos, the company told the Australian stock exchange, clearing a major hurdle for construction to resume.

