FFWC forecasts rainfall to decrease, met office opposes
The Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) and the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) have issued opposing forecasts regarding the amount of rainfall in the country in the next three days.
The two organisations issued the forecasts when a sudden severe flood due to heavy rainfall and onrush of upstream waters from India’s state of Tripura have affected 12 districts of Bangladesh.
According to the FFWC, the rainfall is likely to decrease in the next three days but the BMD in its weather report said there is no such symptom.
Rather, the BMD forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas of the country.
BMD meteorologist Manowar Hossain told Prothom Alo Friday morning that the rain would persist across the country, with heavy to very heavy rainfall rainfall is likely in some areas including Chattogram division.
He further said the situation would continue until Sunday.
The BMD, however, in its five-day forecast said about a decrease in the rainfall.
Meanwhile, the FFWC in its forecast said the rain would subside and the flood situation would improve.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, FFWC meteorologist Mehedi Hasan said in the morning that there is no chance of heavy rain in the country in the next 24 hours.
The rain has dwindled in the upstream and the situation is improving there gradually. The water is receding in India and this will affect the situation in Bangladesh as well, he added.