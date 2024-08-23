FFWC forecasts rainfall to decrease, met office opposes

The BMD, however, in its five-day forecast said about a decrease in the rainfall.

Meanwhile, the FFWC in its forecast said the rain would subside and the flood situation would improve.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, FFWC meteorologist Mehedi Hasan said in the morning that there is no chance of heavy rain in the country in the next 24 hours.

The rain has dwindled in the upstream and the situation is improving there gradually. The water is receding in India and this will affect the situation in Bangladesh as well, he added.