Heatwave
Rainfall may occur across the country on 4, 5 May
Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said it may rain across the country on 4 and 5 May.
The forecast was announced at a press conference at the BMD on Tuesday.
In a latest weather forecast on Tuesday morning, the meteorological department said the very severe heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Jashore, Chuadanga, Pabna & Rajshahi and severe heat wave is sweeping over Dhaka division and the rest part of Khulna & Rajshahi divisions.
Mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Barishal, Rangpur & chattogram divisions and the district of Mymensingh and it may continue.
Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Chattogram & Sylhet divisions with hails at isolated places.
Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.
Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country. Due to increase of moisture incursion, the discomfort may persist.
Md Shahinul Islam said rainfall is occuring one or two places amid this heatwave. The rainfall will increase gradually.
The meteorological office has given weather forecast for three days.
On Wednesday, rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over Sylhet division and at one or two places over Chattogram division with hails at isolated places.
Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.
The prevailing heat wave is likely to abate from some places.
Day temperature may fall slightly over the country. Night temperature may rise slightly over eastern part and it may remain nearly unchanged elsewhere over the country. Due to increase of moisture incursion, the discomfort may persist.
On Thursday, rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over Chattogram & Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Dhaka & Barishal divisions with hails at isolated places.
Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.
The severity of prevailing heat wave may decrease and it may abate from some places over eastern part of the country.
Day temperature may fall by (1-2)°C over eastern part and it may fall slightly elsewhere over the country. Night temperature may fall by (1-2)°C over eastern part and it may remain nearly unchanged elsewhere
over the country. Due to increase of moisture incursion, the discomfort may persist.
Outlook for next 05 (Five) days: Rain or thunder showers activity may spread over the country.