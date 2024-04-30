Rainfall may occur across the country on 4, 5 May

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said it may rain across the country on 4 and 5 May.

The forecast was announced at a press conference at the BMD on Tuesday.

In a latest weather forecast on Tuesday morning, the meteorological department said the very severe heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Jashore, Chuadanga, Pabna & Rajshahi and severe heat wave is sweeping over Dhaka division and the rest part of Khulna & Rajshahi divisions.

Mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Barishal, Rangpur & chattogram divisions and the district of Mymensingh and it may continue.