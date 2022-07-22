Fascinating Asian green bee-eater

The nest of the Asian green bee-eater couple was buried on the steep canal-slope. There must have been eggs or babies in the nest otherwise these birds of timid nature wouldn’t have been so aggressive. Monitors are known to dig into ditches and devour eggs and baby birds.

The Asian green bee-eater couple might be unaware that up till 15 to 20 days after birth, baby monitors eat nothing but insects, just like the Asian green bee-eater birds, whose staple food is insects. Bees, wasps and winged termites are their favourites. If they get the chance, they drink date juice too.

Some of us witnessed this interesting incident, sitting on a culvert by the canal in my village on 6 March afternoon. All of us on the spot were familiar with the bird. In fact, this tiny and lovely bird is known to almost all the people living in our villages.