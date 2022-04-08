Vegetarian birds are more sociable than insect eaters

A new study has found that weaver birds that eat seeds flock together and nest in colonies more commonly than those species that eat insects.

For the first time, the study statistically supports an influential ecological hypothesis on social behaviour first proposed 58 years ago.

The findings were published in the journal ‘The American Naturalist’.

Weaver birds are a family of 118 songbird species that live mostly in sub-Saharan Africa and are so-called because of the elaborate construction of their nests.