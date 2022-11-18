US approves largest ever dam removal to save salmon

A US agency seeking to restore habitat for endangered fish gave final approval on Thursday to decommission four dams straddling the California-Oregon border, the largest dam removal undertaking in US history.

Dam removal is expected to improve the health of the Klamath River, the route that Chinook salmon and endangered coho salmon take from the Pacific Ocean to their upstream spawning grounds, and from where the young fish return to the sea.

The US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission issued an order surrendering the dam licenses and approving removal of the dams.