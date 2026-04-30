Rain likely to intensify in the afternoon

Heavy rain was recorded in different parts of the country yesterday. The highest rainfall was measured in Khepupara of Patuakhali, at 121 mm. Rainfall exceeding 88 mm is classified as very heavy. In the capital yesterday, 65 mm of rain was recorded, much of it during the night.

Although there has been no rain in the capital since morning today, the sky remains overcast.

Meteorologist Md Tariful Newaz Kabir told Prothom Alo that rainfall may increase from noon into the afternoon. Coastal areas are likely to see more rain, with a chance of rainfall in the capital as well.