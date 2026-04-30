Rain likely to intensify in the afternoon
Rainfall continued across various parts of the country throughout Wednesday. In the capital, there was rain during the day and again later at night. Heavy rainfall has triggered flood conditions in at least five districts.
The Bangladesh Meteorological Department says rain may continue in different regions today, Thursday. However, rainfall could intensify towards the afternoon, particularly in the southern parts of the country, including the capital.
Heavy rain was recorded in different parts of the country yesterday. The highest rainfall was measured in Khepupara of Patuakhali, at 121 mm. Rainfall exceeding 88 mm is classified as very heavy. In the capital yesterday, 65 mm of rain was recorded, much of it during the night.
Although there has been no rain in the capital since morning today, the sky remains overcast.
Meteorologist Md Tariful Newaz Kabir told Prothom Alo that rainfall may increase from noon into the afternoon. Coastal areas are likely to see more rain, with a chance of rainfall in the capital as well.
On Tuesday morning, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in different parts of the country over the next 96 hours. Rain began from Tuesday afternoon. Flood conditions have already developed in several districts, particularly in the north-eastern region.
Water levels in the Kangsha and Someshwari rivers in Netrokona and the Manu River in Moulvibazar have been flowing above the danger level. Heavy rainfall has caused flooding in low-lying areas of Netrokona, Moulvibazar, Sylhet, Habiganj and Sunamganj.
Tariful Newaz Kabir said an updated rainfall forecast will be issued this afternoon.
Meteorologists say rain may continue in a scattered pattern across the country until Monday, rather than continuous pouring in one region.