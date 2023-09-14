'Huge' overfishing problem shows need to ratify ocean treaty: Greenpeace

Overfishing in international waters has surged in the past five years and demonstrates the need to ratify a recent global treaty to protect the high seas, a Greenpeace report said Wednesday.

The non-governmental network is calling on as many countries as possible to sign the treaty next week at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Finalized in June, the text was hailed as a "historic" accord with the potential to better safeguard the oceans.

A key element in the treaty is the creation of a legal framework to protect high seas marine areas -- beyond 230 miles (370 kilometers) from coastlines -- whose good health is vital to humanity.

But without enforcement of the accord, such protections are minimal, the report warned.

"Reality at sea is moving in the opposite direction from the ambition laid out in the Treaty," it said.

Governments must step up immediately, urged Greenpeace oceans campaigner Chris Thorne, aboard the group's ship Arctic Sunrise, which was docked Wednesday in Long Beach, California for an event marking the report's release.