England breaks record for warmest June: Met office

England chalked up its warmest June since records began in 1884, the United Kingdom's weather agency said on Wednesday, after a month that saw temperatures soar to new highs.

Rare extreme heat warnings were issued for several days last month, which was also the second-warmest June on record for the UK as a whole, with "exceptionally warm overnight temperatures", the Met Office said.

England registered an average temperature of 17.1C last month compared to 16.9C in June 2025.