Warmer seas keep hurricanes stronger for longer, study says

Warmer seas caused by climate change are making hurricanes stronger for longer after landfall, increasing the destruction they can wreak on impact, a new study has found.

Researchers warn the finding suggests inland communities—which may be less prepared than coastal regions to face hurricanes—are increasingly at risk.

The effects of climate change on tropical storms including hurricanes are still being studied, although the warming planet is already known to be making storms bigger and stronger.

So academics at a Japanese university looked at data on North Atlantic hurricanes from 1967-2018 and examined their “rate of decay”—how long they took to weaken—in the first day after landfall.

They sought to understand what impact warming seas might have on storms when they make landfall—typically when they begin to lose strength.

“We show that the decay timescale has almost doubled in the past 50 years—a huge increase,” Pinaki Chakraborty, a professor at the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate University who led the study, told AFP.