Water scarcity worsens hill people's woes

Rangamati, Khagrachhari and Bandarban districts of the Chittagong Hill Tracts are facing an acute crisis of water. Experts and local families blame deforestation for the drying up of the springs and streams.

As the water sources almost diminish during the dry season, men and women of the hilly region have to go in search of water for their families from early morning. Many of them have already migrated to other villages due to the acute water crisis.

According to the Bandarban health engineering department, 41 per cent of the local people remain out of steady water supply coverage. The situation is getting worse at four remote upazilas–Ruma, Thanchi, Rowangchhari, and Alikadam–where more than 70 per cent of inhabitants do not have water supply.

Dinari Bawm from Pratpara of Tajingdong, Bandarban said she could not take a bathe for several weeks due to the water crisis. “Despite the scorching heat since March, we have no way but to accept the sufferings till the monsoon comes,” she said.

According to officials at the Bohmong Circle in Bandarban, there are 1,437 villages in seven upazilas of the district. They said that water crisis prevails in almost all the villages.

Some villagers complained that springs and streams have disappeared in the last two decades because of indiscriminate logging in the hill forests. Meanwhile, boulders and sand from the water bodies have been extracted to development projects. “The hills are being cleared of forests and the sand and boulders are being removed, the springs and streams are drying up,” they said.