Wildlife dying in absence of alternative road in Lawachara National Park

The government land and forest are declared national park for the development and conservation of plant and animal diversity-enriched areas. Though Lawachara of Moulvibazar has been given the status of national park, but wild animals are still unsafe there. Rare and endangered animals are being killed in the road through the forest.

The Sreemangal-Bhanugach (Kamalganj) road is located inside the park. Some 200 to 300 vehicles ply on the 6.5 kilometres road daily. Wild animals cross the road throughout the day and night. Their movement increases at night. Wild animals often die after being hit by speedy vehicles. There has been demand for and discussion on an alternative road for long but it remains limited to plan.

According to sources at Wildlife Management and Nature Conservation Division, the area of this evergreen and mixed evergreen forest is 1,250 hectares. Different rare, endangered and near extinct animals including gibbon, monkey, various species of snakes, junglefowl, pangolin, barking deer, fishing cat, wild boar and python live here. Two rare capped langurs were killed by vehicles on the road kill on 7 and 23 January. A porcupine died on 28 October last year after being hit by vehicle.