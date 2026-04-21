Earthquake jolts Dhaka, other parts of country in morning
An earthquake was felt this morning, Tuesday, in the capital and several parts of the country. It measured 5 on the Richter scale at the epicentre. Meteorologists described it as a moderate tremor.
According to the Seismic Observatory and Research Centre of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), the quake struck at 6:29:36 am today, Tuesday. Its epicentre was in the Indian state of Manipur, about 436 kilometres from Dhaka.
The tremor was felt in various areas, including the capital.
BMD Deputy Director Md Rubayet Kabir told Prothom Alo, “It was a moderate earthquake. The epicentre was quite far from Dhaka, so there is no reason for concern. We have not received any reports of damage.”