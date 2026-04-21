Earthquake jolts Dhaka, other parts of country in morning

An earthquake was felt this morning, Tuesday, in the capital and several parts of the country. It measured 5 on the Richter scale at the epicentre. Meteorologists described it as a moderate tremor.

According to the Seismic Observatory and Research Centre of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), the quake struck at 6:29:36 am today, Tuesday. Its epicentre was in the Indian state of Manipur, about 436 kilometres from Dhaka.