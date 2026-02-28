32 earthquakes in 13 months in country, origins in low-risk regions too

Bangladesh is located at the junction of three earthquake-prone tectonic plates. So experts consider it natural that earthquakes will occur from time to time in the country. However, the worrying matter is that recently the tendency of earthquakes originating within the country has increased. In particular, earthquakes have increased in the country’s south-western region, which is known as a low-risk zone for earthquakes.

Experts think that this south-western region has come under tensional forces (opposing pulls) between two plates located on the country’s eastern and western edges. As a result, earthquake proneness in this region may have increased. They also think that a new fault may have formed in the south-western region, or an old fault may have become active again.

Experts believe that these earthquakes in the south-western region are not frightening. However, in their opinion, the increase in the number of earthquakes inside the country and in surrounding areas indicates a large earthquake. And proper preparation is needed to face such an earthquake. According to them the country lacks this considerably.