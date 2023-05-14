Cyclone Mocha: Gusts intensify in Saint Martin’s Island

Gusts have started to rise on the Saint Martin’s Island due to the impact of Cyclone Mocha. Local people said that it has been raining along with gusty winds on the island on Sunday morning.

Union Parishad chairman of the island Mujibur Rahman told Prothom Alo at 7:00am in the morning, "There was mild wind and drizzle since midnight. A gust of wind has started blowing in the morning. The rain has also intensified."

He said, "The sea remained rough. The tide has also rose.”