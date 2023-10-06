Rain, thundershowers likely in Dhaka, parts of the country

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecasted light to moderate rain and thundershowers in Dhaka and other parts of the country on Friday, with the possibility of moderately heavy to very heavy rainfall in the southern regions.
The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecasted that light to moderate rain and thundershowers, accompanied by temporary gusty winds, are likely to occur at many places in Dhaka, Mymensingh, and Sylhet divisions. Additionally, there may be a few occurrences in Rangpur, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal, and Chattogram divisions, with the possibility of moderately heavy to heavy falls at some places across the country. This forecast is for the 24-hour period ending at 6:00 pm on Friday.
The Low over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining area now lies over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining western part of Bangldesh. The axis of the monsoon trough runs through East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, the center of the Low to Assam across central part of Bangladesh. One of its associated troughs extends upto North Bay. Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and strong over North Bay.
So, the BMD advised three seaports and the Cox’s Bazar coast to hoist signal no. 3.
Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country till 6:00pm on Friday.
For the next 24 hours commencing at 6:00 pm on Friday, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecasts light to moderate rain and thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty winds in many places across Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions.
There may be a few occurrences in Barishal and Chattogram divisions, as well as one or two places in Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, and Khulna divisions. Additionally, moderately heavy to heavy rainfall is expected in certain areas within Mymensingh, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions.
Day and night temperature may rise slightly over the country for next 24 hours ending on 6:00pm Saturday.
Rainfall may decrease, the BMD said in its outlook for next five days commencing on 6:00pm Thursday.
BMD meteorologist MD Omar Faruk stated that there is a lower probability of rainfalls in the near future following the current precipitation.