Rain, thundershowers likely in Dhaka, parts of the country

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecasted that light to moderate rain and thundershowers, accompanied by temporary gusty winds, are likely to occur at many places in Dhaka, Mymensingh, and Sylhet divisions. Additionally, there may be a few occurrences in Rangpur, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal, and Chattogram divisions, with the possibility of moderately heavy to heavy falls at some places across the country. This forecast is for the 24-hour period ending at 6:00 pm on Friday.