‘Heat alert’ extended for another three days
The duration of the prevailing “heat alert” or heatwave warning issued by the Bangladesh Meteorological Department has been extended by three more days for the third time.
The special heatwave warning, signed by meteorologist Md Shaheenul Islam, was issued for the next 72 hours from 9:00 am Thursday morning as the severe heatwave has been raging in various parts of the country.
Earlier, BMD extended the heatwave alert for three days for the second time on 22 April. The educational institutions were supposed to open on 21 April after the 26-day vacation. But, they were announced closed due to the heatwave. Now according to the new announcement, schools and colleges are supposed to reopen on 28 April.
Shaheenul Islam today told Prothom Alo, “The heatwave is likely to remain the same in the next three days. But we cannot say that it will dissipate after that. Actually, the heatwave is likely to continue for the remaining days of this month.”
The meteorological department in its weather bulletin said rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with hail at isolated places. Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.
It further said, “Severe heatwave is sweeping over Khulna division and the districts of Dinajpur, Nilphamari, Rajshahi, Pabna, Faridpur and Gopalganj. Mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping over Barishal division and rest parts of Rangpur, Rajshahi and Dhaka divisions and the districts of Mymensingh, Moulvibazar, Rangamati, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni and Bandarban and it may continue.”