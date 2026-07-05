Heatwave sweeps across 22 districts, will it continue today?

A heatwave swept across 22 districts of Bangladesh, including Dhaka, on Saturday, making conditions unbearably hot and severely disrupting daily life despite the peak monsoon season.

However, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has said the heatwave may subside today, Sunday. Rainfall is expected to increase in the country's coastal areas as a low-pressure area over the sea has intensified into a well-marked low.

Its influence is also likely to bring more rain to other parts of the country from Tuesday onwards.