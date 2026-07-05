Heatwave sweeps across 22 districts, will it continue today?
A heatwave swept across 22 districts of Bangladesh, including Dhaka, on Saturday, making conditions unbearably hot and severely disrupting daily life despite the peak monsoon season.
However, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has said the heatwave may subside today, Sunday. Rainfall is expected to increase in the country's coastal areas as a low-pressure area over the sea has intensified into a well-marked low.
Its influence is also likely to bring more rain to other parts of the country from Tuesday onwards.
On Saturday, a heatwave affected all eight districts of the Rangpur Division, as well as the districts of Rajshahi, Naogaon, Pabna, Dhaka, Kishoreganj, Tangail, Mymensingh, Sylhet, Moulvibazar, Rangamati, Chandpur, Feni, Cox's Bazar and Chuadanga, bringing the total number of affected districts to 22. It marked the most widespread heatwave recorded so far this month.
The Bangladesh Meteorological Department classifies temperatures above 36 degrees Celsius as a heatwave.
On Saturday, Rangpur recorded the country's highest temperature at 37.6 degrees Celsius, while the temperature in the capital stood at 36.1 degrees Celsius.
Despite Saturday's intense heat, Meteorologist Md Omar Faruk of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department said temperatures could fall today.
"Temperatures are likely to decrease because easterly winds are now prevailing. The monsoon has become active, and a well-marked low has developed over the sea."
A well-marked low typically develops into a depression. Asked whether that remained a possibility, Omar Faruk said, "That possibility is not yet clear. It is possible that, instead of developing into a depression over the sea, the system could move inland."
The influence of the well-marked low has already brought rainfall to several parts of the country, particularly the coastal regions. According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, rain has already been recorded in areas including Hatiya and Patuakhali today, Sunday.
Omar Faruk said rainfall could increase across different parts of the country within the next two days. He said, "There is also a possibility of rain in the capital today. Dhaka may receive rainfall around midday, although the amount is unlikely to be significant."