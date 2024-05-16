Heat wave sweeping over the country: BMD

Mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over all eight divisions of the country and it may continue, Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said in a bulletin on Thursday morning.

Temperature between 36°C and 37.9°C is considered as mild heat wave and temperature between 38°C and 39.9°C is classified as moderate heat wave.

The BMD forecast said weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country today, Thursday.

Due to increase of moisture incursion, the discomfort may persist.

Day and night temperature may rise slightly over the country.