Heat wave sweeping over the country: BMD
Mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over all eight divisions of the country and it may continue, Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said in a bulletin on Thursday morning.
Temperature between 36°C and 37.9°C is considered as mild heat wave and temperature between 38°C and 39.9°C is classified as moderate heat wave.
The BMD forecast said weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country today, Thursday.
Due to increase of moisture incursion, the discomfort may persist.
Day and night temperature may rise slightly over the country.
Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind are likely to occur at one or two places over Sylhet division on Friday while weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.
Prevailing heat wave is likely to continue.
The country's minimum temperature today was 23.1 degrees Celsius in Tetulia while maximum temperature yesterday (Wednesday) was recorded 39 degrees Celsius in Dinajpur.
Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions on Saturday.
Earlier on Wednesday evening BMD issued a heat wave alert for five divisions for the next 48 hours, commencing from 6:00pm Wednesday.
Highest temperature in Dhaka was 36.3 degree Celsius yesterday.