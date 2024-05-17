Heatwave alert issued for 48 hrs more in four divisions
The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has issued a heatwave alert for four divisions for the next 48 hours, commencing from 6:00 pm Friday.
The divisions are - Rajshahi, Rangpur, Khulna and western part of Dhaka.
The BMD alert said the prevailing heatwave over the four divisions may continue during the next 48 hours.
Due to increase in moisture incursion, the discomfort may continue, added the alert, signed by meteorologist Md. Omar Faruq.
Earlier on Wednesday, the meteorological department issued another such heatwave alert for 48 hours for five divisions.