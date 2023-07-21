All concrete, no trees: Athens ill-prepared for heatwaves

A densely-populated concrete jungle lacking in green space, Athens has become one of Europe's hottest capitals and despite its vulnerability to extreme temperatures, has failed to make environmental innovations, experts warn.

Residents and visitors have sweated through a scorching week in the Greek capital, only finding respite on cafe terraces in the evening.

And the mercury is expected to soar again with highs of 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) forecast for this weekend, prompting authorities to partially close the Acropolis and some major parks.

In 2007, the more than three million residents of the city experienced a record high 44.8C.