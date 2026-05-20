“We’re defeated by natural disasters again and again. Cyclones reduce us to zero”

Abdus Sattar, a farmer from Kurikahunia village in the same upazila, sold his land and moved to Khulna city. Mahbub Hossain from the same village left the area and moved to Narail district. Ayub Ali Gazi went to Keshabpur in Jessore. Faruk Hossain Sardar of Chakla village in Asashuni upazila went to Khulna city with his family in search of livelihood.

“Disasters have reduced us to zero. After Cyclone Amphan, I have nothing left. So I was forced to leave the area. There is no chance to return to the area,” — said Faruk Hossain Sardar.

The same story is found not only in Assashuni upazila of Satkhira district, but also in Shyamnagar upazila of the district. Many affected farmers are also seen in Paikgachha and Koyra upazilas of Khulna district. The list of affected people is very long. But the list of assistance is short. Very few people have received rehabilitation assistance. As a result, the affected people have to fight hard to return to normalcy.

Abu Daud Dhali, Chairman of Pratapnagar Union Parishad, said, “The people of Pratapnagar Union have been severely affected by the powerful Cyclone Amphan. Every family in this union was affected. Many domestic and foreign visitors came here after the cyclone. But compared to the damage, we have not received any assistance. The affected families are surviving on their own by taking loans.”