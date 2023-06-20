Record amount of fish eggs released in Halda river

Various species of fishes, including Ruhi, Katla, Mrigel and Kalibaush, released record quantity of eggs on Sunday night in the river Halda, the lone natural fish breeding sanctuary in the country, reports UNB.

Fishes usually release eggs between March and June, experts said. However, mother fishes took longer to release eggs this year. However, the amount of fish eggs released this time is a record in the country.