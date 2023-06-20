Record amount of fish eggs released in Halda river

Various species of fishes, including Ruhi, Katla, Mrigel and Kalibaush, released record quantity of eggs on Sunday night in the river Halda, the lone natural fish breeding sanctuary in the country, reports UNB.
Fishes usually release eggs between March and June, experts said. However, mother fishes took longer to release eggs this year. However, the amount of fish eggs released this time is a record in the country.
Speaking to the news agency Monjurul Kibria said the fry-collectors collected huge quantity of eggs in the early hours of Monday.
The Halda river is the only natural breeding ground in the south Asia where sweet water species like these fishes release their eggs at a certain period of the monsoon over a century.
Egg collector Kamal Uddin Sawdagor said that he collected around 3-4 kilograms of eggs in the early hours of Monday morning to afternoon.
“We have collected 3-4 kilograms (KGs) of eggs each person. We wish that we could collect more eggs," he added.
Hathazari upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Shahidul Alam said that hundreds of boats were collecting eggs in different area of Halda river under Hathazari and Raozan upazila of the district.
Besides, upazila administration, River police and fisheries office are also stationed there.