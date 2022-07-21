Do not lease out the reserved forests

Eminent citizens of the country see the allocation of forest lands for the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) as a violation of the constitution and law. They say this will encourage the land-grabbers as well as endanger the environment and biodiversity of that region.

They raised this concern during a joint press conference at the Jatiya (National) Press Club on Wednesday. They also suggested allocating lands to BFF in a suitable place instead of forest lands.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change alloted 20 acres of reserved forest in Ramu upazila of Cox's Bazar for the construction of BFF’s technical centre on 7 June, which drew vast criticism from the environmentalists.