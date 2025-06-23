Iran threatens US bases in response to strikes on nuclear sites

Iran on Sunday threatened US bases in the Middle East after massive air strikes that Washington said had destroyed Tehran’s nuclear program, though some officials cautioned that the extent of damage was unclear.

With aerial assaults between Iran and Israel raging—including fresh strikes by Israel on what it said were military targets in Iran—the US State Department issued a worldwide caution alert for its citizens traveling or living abroad.

International concern focused on fears that the unprecedented US attacks would deepen conflict in the volatile region after Israel launched a bombing campaign against Iran earlier this month.

Ali Akbar Velayati, an advisor to Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said bases used by US forces could be attacked in retaliation.

“Any country in the region or elsewhere that is used by American forces to strike Iran will be considered a legitimate target for our armed forces,” he said in a message carried by the official IRNA news agency.

“America has attacked the heart of the Islamic world and must await irreparable consequences.”