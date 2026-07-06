UN fund helps unlock $2.5b for internally displaced people

A new report by the Internal Displacement Solutions Fund (IDSF) says government-led initiatives supported by the fund have helped unlock about $2.5 billion in national budget allocations for the protection of and long-term solutions for internally displaced people (IDPs), alongside more than $850 million in development financing, says a press release of the IOM.

The report, released by the United Nations Global Solutions Hub, said the fund supported 10 joint programmes with catalytic investments of up to $3 million each in 2025, helping governments expand access to housing, land, livelihoods and basic services for displaced people and host communities.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), which champion the fund, said targeted investments are strengthening public systems and promoting durable solutions to internal displacement.