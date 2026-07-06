United Nations Global Solutions Hub report
UN fund helps unlock $2.5b for internally displaced people
A new report by the Internal Displacement Solutions Fund (IDSF) says government-led initiatives supported by the fund have helped unlock about $2.5 billion in national budget allocations for the protection of and long-term solutions for internally displaced people (IDPs), alongside more than $850 million in development financing, says a press release of the IOM.
The report, released by the United Nations Global Solutions Hub, said the fund supported 10 joint programmes with catalytic investments of up to $3 million each in 2025, helping governments expand access to housing, land, livelihoods and basic services for displaced people and host communities.
The International Organization for Migration (IOM), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), which champion the fund, said targeted investments are strengthening public systems and promoting durable solutions to internal displacement.
IOM Deputy Director General for Operations Ugochi Daniels said the findings demonstrate that investing in systems that enable displaced people to rebuild their lives helps communities become more resilient.
She stressed the need to scale up such efforts through better alignment of funding, policies and partnerships.
UNDP Crisis Bureau Director Shoko Noda said internal displacement is not only a humanitarian issue but also a development and governance priority.
She said the fund is helping governments integrate displacement solutions into national development plans while unlocking larger sources of financing through cooperation with international financial institutions and the private sector.
UNHCR Assistant High Commissioner for Operations Raouf Mazou said more than 10 million internally displaced people returned home in 2025, the highest number in recent years, demonstrating that durable solutions are possible when governments, communities and development partners work together.
However, he cautioned that many returns remain fragile, highlighting the need for sustained investment in national systems and self-reliance.
According to the report, programmes supported by the fund have facilitated the allocation of nearly 98,000 hectares of land for housing, livelihoods and local integration.
More than 200,000 displaced people have also obtained legal documentation, improving their access to public services, employment and government support.
The report said the fund has demonstrated strong financial leverage, mobilising an estimated $168 in development financing for every $1 invested.
Despite these gains, the report noted that progress remains uneven, with many countries continuing to face fresh displacement, insecurity and limited financial resources. While policy frameworks and coordination mechanisms have improved, predictable long-term financing remains insufficient.
The report called for closer alignment between development financing and national displacement strategies, stronger engagement with international financial institutions and the private sector, and greater participation of displaced people in decisions affecting their future.
The Internal Displacement Solutions Fund is the financing arm of the UN Global Solutions Hub on Internal Displacement, established under the UN Secretary-General's Action Agenda on Internal Displacement to support government-led, long-term solutions by bridging humanitarian response and development efforts.