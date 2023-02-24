First Western tanks arrive in Ukraine, Zelensky eyes 'victory this year'

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed Friday to do everything to defeat Russia this year, as the first Western tanks arrived in Ukraine on the anniversary of Europe's largest conflict since World War II.

German-made Leopard tanks from Warsaw arrived in Ukraine as Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki visited Kyiv to send a "clear and measurable signal of further support".

More Polish tanks will be sent soon, Morawiecki said, also offering to train Ukrainian pilots to fly F16 jets, as Western allies underlined their unwavering support.

The United States ramped up sanctions on Moscow, this time targeting the country's banks, military industry and semiconductor access.

Russia remained defiant, with former president Dmitry Medvedev insisting that his country was ready to push its offensive "to the borders of Poland".

Tensions were also building on Ukraine's border with Moldova. Moscow, claiming Kyiv is plotting to invade the breakaway region of Transnistria, has promised to respond. Moldova denied any threat from Ukraine.

As the war entered its second year, Zelensky pledged to do everything to defeat the invaders in the coming months.

"We endured. We were not defeated. And we will do everything to gain victory this year," Zelensky said in a statement.

Ukrainian defence minister Oleksiy Reznikov said his army was gearing up for a counteroffensive.

"We are working hard to prepare and secure it," he said.