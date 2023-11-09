Ukraine says trucker queues building up at Poland border

Kyiv said on Thursday queues were growing at its border with Poland, where Polish truckers blocked crossings for a fourth day over what they see as unfair competition from Ukrainian firms.

The protest by Polish transport companies is the latest in a series of economic clashes between the neighbours, who are traditionally close allies but have seen relations suffer in recent months.

"Traffic on the Ukrainian-Polish border has remained complicated (for lorries) since November 6 in three directions," Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for Ukraine's border service said.

Kyiv estimated that around 1,700 trucks were in queues waiting to enter Ukraine.

Poland's border service had published on its website estimates of the wait time at entry points into Ukraine.