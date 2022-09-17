Xi, Putin look to challenge world order at SCO summit

Russian president Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping looked to rally Asian leaders behind a new "international order" as they met Friday for a summit aimed at challenging Western influence.

But cracks in summit solidarity quickly appeared, with India's prime minister telling Putin it was "not the time" for the conflict in Ukraine.

Adding to the tension, the forces of two countries -- Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan -- engaged in fierce border clashes while their leaders were in attendance.