180 countries commit at UN to equitable vaccine access

Some 180 of the 193 UN members have committed to ensuring equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines, the United Nations said Friday.

“We are deeply concerned that despite international agreements, initiatives, and general declarations, distribution of Covid-19 vaccines is still uneven worldwide, both among and within countries,” said the political declaration, initiated by Lebanon.

Noting that many countries do not yet have access to vaccines, the signatories “stress the need for global solidarity and multilateral cooperation to increase vaccines production and distribution, on regional and global levels.”