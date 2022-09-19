Iran to open UN fight to free billions frozen in US

Iran opens its legal battle before the UN's top court Monday to unfreeze billions of dollars in US assets, which Washington says must go to victims of terrorist attacks blamed on Tehran.

The case before the International Court of Justice comes as hopes fade of reviving a landmark deal -- which former US president Donald Trump withdrew from in 2018 -- that sought to tame Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Tehran took Washington to the Hague-based ICJ in 2016 after the US Supreme Court ordered some $2 billion in Iranian assets to be frozen, ordering the cash to go to survivors and relatives of attacks blamed on the Islamic republic.