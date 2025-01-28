Flood of Palestinians return to north Gaza after hostage breakthrough

Masses of displaced Palestinians streamed into the north of war-ravaged Gaza on Monday after Israel and Hamas reached a deal for the release of another six hostages.

Also on Monday, the Israeli government said eight of the hostages held in Gaza who were due for release in the truce’s first phase are dead.

The fragile ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas is intended to bring an end to more than 15 months of war that began with Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

Israel had prevented Palestinians from returning to northern Gaza, accusing Hamas of violating the terms of the truce, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said late Sunday they would be allowed to pass after a new agreement was reached.

Hamas had said blocking the returns amounted to a truce violation.