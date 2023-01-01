How China’s rise is reshaping Indo-Pacific security order

China’s rise is changing the balance of power in the Indo-Pacific. This situation poses risks for the stability of the region and the world.

“Let China sleep, for when she wakes, she will shake the world,” a quote often attributed to Napoleon Bonaparte, neatly summarises the current geopolitical situation. China has awakened and is staking its claim to be a global superpower.

President Xi Jinping said at the 20th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in October that the country aims to lead the world in national strength and international influence by 2049, a year that marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CCP.