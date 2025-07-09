Trump says no extension to August deadline

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he would not extend an August 1 deadline for higher US tariffs to take effect on dozens of economies, while announcing plans for a separate 50 per cent duty on copper imports.

The copper levy would broaden a slate of sector-specific actions Trump has imposed since returning to the White House, and sent prices for the metal soaring.

“Today we’re doing copper,” the president told a cabinet meeting Tuesday. “I believe the tariff on copper, we’re going to make it 50 per cent.”

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told CNBC shortly afterward that the rate will likely be implemented at the end of July or on 1 August.