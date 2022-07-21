Global Covid cases near 571 million

The overall number of Covid cases is now nearing 571 million amid a rise in new infections in Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Europe, UNB reports.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 570,835,424 and the death toll reached 6,395,522 Thursday morning.

The US has recorded 91,767,460 cases so far and 1,050,702 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.

India's daily Covid-19 caseload Wednesday again breached the 20,000 mark after remaining below it for the past two days, officials said.