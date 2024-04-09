Hepatitis viruses kill 3,500 people a day: WHO

These are “alarming trends,” Meg Doherty, head of the WHO’s global HIV, hepatitis and sexually-transmitted infection programmes, told a press conference.

The report said that there are 3,500 deaths per day worldwide from hepatitis infections -- 83 per cent from hepatitis B, 17 per cent from hepatitis C.

There are effective and cheap generic drugs which can treat these viruses.

Yet only three percent of those with chronic hep B received antiviral treatment by the end of 2022, the report said.

For hep C, just 20 per cent -- or 12.5 million people -- had been treated.