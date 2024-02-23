Biden slaps sanctions on 500 targets involved in Russia ‘war machine’

US President Joe Biden on Friday announced sanctions on more than 500 targets in Russia on the second anniversary of the Ukraine invasion, vowing sustained pressure to stop President Vladimir Putin’s “war machine.”

The sanctions, described by the Treasury Department as the largest single tranche since the start of the war, will seek to impose a cost for the death in prison a week ago of Putin’s most vocal critic, Alexei Navalny.

Biden said that the more than 500 sanctions, expected to be unveiled later in the day, will target “individuals connected to Navalny’s imprisonment as well as Russia’s financial sector, defense industrial base, procurement networks and sanctions evaders across multiple continents.”