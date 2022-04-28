2016 EgyptAir disaster started by cigarette in cockpit: report

An EgyptAir crash in 2016 that killed 66 people in the Mediterranean was likely caused by a fire that started in the cockpit, according to the conclusions of French experts contained in documents revealed on Wednesday.

According to a 134-page document seen by Italian daily Il Corriere della Sera and sent to the Paris court of appeal in March, a fire on board was likely to have been caused by the conjunction of two factors.

These were a leak from the co-pilot's oxygen mask and the combustion of a cigarette smoked by the pilot or co-pilot.

EgyptAir flight MS804 suddenly disappeared from radar screens on 19 May, 2016 on its way to Cairo from Paris, killing everyone on board.