France's 'Mr Titanic' hailed after sub implosion

A French submarine operator and daredevil deep-sea explorer dubbed "Mr Titanic", who died onboard a submersible visiting the wreck of the mythic ship, was hailed on Friday as having helped advance mankind's understanding of the "unknown world".

Paul-Henri Nargeolet, 77, was one of five people in the tourist submersible which was revealed on Thursday to have suffered a "catastrophic implosion".

The news brought an end to an international search and rescue mission in the North Atlantic that had captured the world's attention.

Nargeolet had previously gone on more than 30 dives to explore the Titanic, even bringing up some of the first objects recovered from the wreck after its discovery in 1985.

The tight-knit community of French deep-sea explorers were quick to express their grief.

Bernard Cauvin, head of the Cite de la Mer maritime museum in Cherbourg, western France, said it was "a sad, sad, sad end for a giant of the deep".