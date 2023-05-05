Covid: No longer an emergency, but not going anywhere

The World Health Organization may no longer consider Covid-19 a global health emergency, but the virus is not going anywhere.

While the UN agency's lifting of its highest alert level on Friday marks a turning point in the pandemic, the virus is still circulating around the world and could still surprise us, experts warn.

Here is the current state of play for Covid, which WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said has now killed at least 20 million people.